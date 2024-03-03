Chive Train
Chive Train is a sativa-dominant, clone-only weed strain bred by the Minnesota-based Gichigami Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Purple Trainwreck x Chemdog. Chive Train has a fully-seasoned palate of onions, citrus, and skunk. This is a tall, stretchy plant with lime green buds accented with violet tinges. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chive Train, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Chive TrainOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Chive Train products near you
Similar to Chive Train near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Chive Train strain reviews(1)
Read all reviews
g........s
March 3, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
super smooth and tasty! after a good long cure, this lady had me feeling like i had accidentally dosed myself, and i might need to prepare for a ride. i had bought the ticket, after all... very creativity inducing, giggly and comfortably psychedelic. not a get up and clean sativa, but, you might be convinced in to a leisurely stroll. looks like a super crystally if somewhat sparse and foxtailing trainwreck bud structure, and smells very similar, but with undertones of onion. taste is very classic tw limey on the inhale, with pronounced creamy onion notes on the exhale. if you can find it, chive train is an excellent all around smoke!