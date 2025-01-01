Choco Cheese is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chocolope Skunkberry and Cheese. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Choco Cheese is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Dizzy Duck Seeds, the average price of Choco Cheese typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Choco Cheese’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Choco Cheese, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.