Chocolate Chip Cookies reviews
Chocolate Chip Cookies strain effects
Chocolate Chip Cookies strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
r........8
November 22, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This is a nice strain. It's got best of both indica and sativa. Boosts my mood and makes me motivated not in a speedy way. I still get the indica effects as well. Really nice hybrid.
z........0
February 17, 2024
Focused
Happy
Best flavor on a concentrate I’ve ever tasted. The dab tasted just like a chocolate brownie. It’s overwhelmingly sweet and chocolatey it’s absolutely amazing. Highly recommend for anyone who likes hybrid strains. It’s great for a wake and bake.
C........3
Yesterday
Aroused
Giggly
Hungry
Tingly
Definitely more relaxing than energetic