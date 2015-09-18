ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Chocolate Diesel reviews

Avatar for missadoodikins
Member since 2018
Straight delicious, skunky spice. Full head high with glorious euphoria. Happy maker. Chills me out but doesn’t make me sleepy.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Welcome2Detroit
Member since 2018
half oz well cured popcorn nugs with the smell bursting from the bag. nugs have a layer of translucent crystals which dulls the rich forest green and some purple flowers with thick orange curly pistols popping out. incredible flavor chocolate on the exhale. this is a must buy very uplifting euphoric...
Avatar for Lieutenant_Dan
Member since 2015
What can I say? You have to try it. You can feel both the Sativa and Indica attributes. I feel mellow but also slightly anxious [unfortunately]; recommended for seasoned smokers. Newbies beware. The buds I got were grown by Private Reserve, slightly sticky dense buds that burns extremely smooth, tas...
EnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for RachaelMae
Member since 2019
Very strong, hits heavy in chest. major body high.
Avatar for Highfor_noreason
Member since 2019
one of my favorite stains taste so potent and the buds are big
ArousedEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for mik215
Member since 2016
This is a strain I wanted to try for a while. Had a lot of diff. Diesels. For taste I like it because I like the earthy, pungent taste of diff. Diesel strains. Just got my MMP card. My dispensary is curaleaf in Bellmawr NJ. It’s a new strain there. Couldn’t wait to try. High in THC. For me it didn’t...
Avatar for Michelemarter
Member since 2018
I’m obsessed with this flower!! I have CRPS . I will be purchasing more.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for BambooNine_5
Member since 2019
Super serious!!! One nicely packed bowl and the “kick in” was on. Had me Stuck.
EnergeticUplifted