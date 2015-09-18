Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
half oz well cured popcorn nugs with the smell bursting from the bag. nugs have a layer of translucent crystals which dulls the rich forest green and some purple flowers with thick orange curly pistols popping out. incredible flavor chocolate on the exhale. this is a must buy very uplifting euphoric...
What can I say? You have to try it. You can feel both the Sativa and Indica attributes. I feel mellow but also slightly anxious [unfortunately]; recommended for seasoned smokers. Newbies beware. The buds I got were grown by Private Reserve, slightly sticky dense buds that burns extremely smooth, tas...
This is a strain I wanted to try for a while. Had a lot of diff. Diesels. For taste I like it because I like the earthy, pungent taste of diff. Diesel strains. Just got my MMP card. My dispensary is curaleaf in Bellmawr NJ. It’s a new strain there. Couldn’t wait to try. High in THC. For me it didn’t...