Hybrid

Chocolate Hashberry

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

Chocolate Hashberry
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Chocolate Hashberry is an aromatic strain with quality effects and beautiful foliage. With a smell indicative of its name, Chocolate Hashberry reeks of chocolate, hashy spice, and sweet berries. This delicious scent comes from combining two fantastic Kush cuts, Chocolate Kush and Blackberry Kush. On top of its excellent flavor and aroma, Chocolate Hashberry’s Kush lineage offers a delightful mid-level sedation and a relaxed mental state that helps curb anxiety and minor pain while enhancing mood and focus. 

Effects

581 reported effects from 73 people
Relaxed 72%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 27%
Dry eyes 17%
Dry mouth 17%
Paranoid 9%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

101

Avatar for fartysmoker
Member since 2016
I think some of this right before I wanted to fall asleep. It did relax me which was nice. About 10 minutes later I got really hungry and went downstairs and made some beer cheese popcorn and ate a whole bowl full. Then I waited like an hour and vaped some more and I was starving so I went down and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Relaxing and not a complete knockout, at first. Eventually... nice for drifting off to sleep, after a flurry of strange thoughts...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for DrYoruba
Member since 2017
A double indica hybrid?! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 This gets 5 fires! The couch lock effect kicks in immediately and again about a half hour later. A hint of chocolate rolls through your mouth as you draw in the sweet smoke with a berry after taste. This is an excellent choice for someone struggling with insomnia,...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Ichisan715
Member since 2015
This is a great strain if you are trying to create. Also great if you are are trying to really listen to some new music and wrap your head around it. It won't lay you out rather make you want to do something or create something
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for weyboom
Member since 2016
~ smoked last, about one day from this. ~ It has a taste to it, first time around an well, first its a nice mellow feeling of the body and is a nice, it has a nice over all ~ color = well has a darker color and it a a kind of darker green and brown/darker spots a bit spaced out every where. ~ S...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Chocolate Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Strain
Chocolate Hashberry

Photos

User uploaded image of Chocolate HashberryUser uploaded image of Chocolate HashberryUser uploaded image of Chocolate HashberryUser uploaded image of Chocolate HashberryUser uploaded image of Chocolate HashberryUser uploaded image of Chocolate HashberryUser uploaded image of Chocolate Hashberry
