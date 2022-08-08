Chocolate Marshmallow reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chocolate Marshmallow.
Chocolate Marshmallow strain effects
Chocolate Marshmallow strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
g........5
August 8, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Easily the best weed I’ve ever smoked. The high is nothing too intense, but I was so happy, giggly, and my head felt clear instead of some of those foggy highs I tend to get… it felt like the first time I smoked all over again.
b........n
March 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very nice weed that will glue you to your couch...!!! Gives an intense stoney feeling and relaxes you all the way. Very good earthy taste with the sweetness of gorilla glue....! The smell is strong and skunky...!!! Definitly recommend this strain for advanced users...! I love it...!
a........s
January 14, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
😄
m........s
October 27, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly
Tastes like a chocolate marshmallow. Sedatingly relaxing. You feel both the head and the body high. Delicious.
P........0
December 22, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Fun high, super snacky
h........9
September 4, 2023
Euphoric
Anxious
this one started really nice for me euphoric strain with some good couch lock but then the anxiety hit good strain not for everyone though