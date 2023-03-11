Chocolate Marshmallow
Hybrid
Hungry
Talkative
Uplifted
Chestnut
Cheese
Earthy
Chocolate Marshmallow effects are mostly calming.
Chocolate Marshmallow strain effects
Chocolate Marshmallow strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Chocolate Marshmallow strain reviews(10)
b........n
March 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Very nice weed that will glue you to your couch...!!! Gives an intense stoney feeling and relaxes you all the way. Very good earthy taste with the sweetness of gorilla glue....! The smell is strong and skunky...!!! Definitly recommend this strain for advanced users...! I love it...!
h........9
September 4, 2023
Euphoric
Anxious
this one started really nice for me euphoric strain with some good couch lock but then the anxiety hit good strain not for everyone though
g........5
August 8, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
Easily the best weed I’ve ever smoked. The high is nothing too intense, but I was so happy, giggly, and my head felt clear instead of some of those foggy highs I tend to get… it felt like the first time I smoked all over again.