ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chocolate Rain
  • Leafly flower of Chocolate Rain

Hybrid

Chocolate Rain

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners.

Chocolate Rain

Chocolate Rain by Eskobar Seeds is a flavorful mashup of exceptional genetic stock from two exceptional breeders. An indica-dominant hybrid cross of DNA GeneticsChocolope and DJ Short’s Cocoa Kush, this twice-deep chocolate pairing emits a bittersweet cocoa aroma with touches of blueberry and floral Kush notes on the finish. The strain’s effects are balanced, offering happy, relaxing mental and physical effects that aren’t overwhelming. Chocolate Rain has a decent yield and an average 9 to 10 week flowering period.   

Reviews

4

Avatar for HighGuy17
Member since 2017
this strain is very uplifting and flavorful it will put you in a good mood and energize you and help you start your day 10/10 would recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Purple Animal Cookies
Purple Animal Cookies
More popularLeafly flower for Lemon Banana Sherbet
Lemon Banana Sherbet
More popularLeafly flower for White Super Skunk
White Super Skunk
Leafly flower for Black D.O.G.
Black D.O.G.
More popularLeafly flower for OGKB
OGKB
More popularLeafly flower for Tangilope
Tangilope
More popularLeafly flower for Moose and Lobsta
Moose and Lobsta
More popularLeafly flower for Medicine Man
Medicine Man
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
Chocolope
parent
Strain
Chocolate Rain