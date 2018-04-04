ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for LitDiamondCannabisCo
Member since 2018
Insane Unique, we thought it was chocolate Kush, and because I was so uplifted and headhigh, i asked him to ask the guy who got it again. Turns out it was this... brilliant.. trully smells and tastes like chocolate. very strong.. very rare... very cool.
Avatar for Budking111
Member since 2018
Excellent taste and buzz
Avatar for tom351
Member since 2017
Put it side-by-side with hashish Barry, and bubblegum and it beat itIn every aspect. Real sticky couldn’t touch it.
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
I love Sativa's like this. You'd be hooked on this strain just from the taste. Chocolope's enough of a nice taste then adding skunk 1 makes it crazy unique. Effects last a good 3 hours, crushes my fatigue and enhances my mood.
