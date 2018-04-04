Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chocolate Skunk.
Reviews
4
LitDiamondCannabisCo
Member since 2018
Insane Unique, we thought it was chocolate Kush, and because I was so uplifted and headhigh, i asked him to ask the guy who got it again. Turns out it was this... brilliant.. trully smells and tastes like chocolate. very strong.. very rare... very cool.
I love Sativa's like this. You'd be hooked on this strain just from the taste. Chocolope's enough of a nice taste then adding skunk 1 makes it crazy unique.
Effects last a good 3 hours, crushes my fatigue and enhances my mood.