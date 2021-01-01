Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Christmas Cookies

Hybrid
Picture of Christmas Cookies
stock photo similar to christmas cookies
Be the first to review!
THC 17%CBG 1%Limonene

Christmas Cookies potency is higher than average.

No reviews or effects reported yet

Christmas Cookies is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Christmas Cookies. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Christmas Cookies near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on Christmas Cookies nugs near you

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Christmas Cookies

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Christmas Cookies reviewsNo Reviews

write a review

Christmas Cookies terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Christmas Cookies is limonene, followed by myrcene and caryophyllene.

Dominant terpene

Limonene (citrus)

Other terpenes

Myrcene(herbal)Caryophyllene(pepper)

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Christmas Cookies