ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chunky Diesel
  • Leafly flower of Chunky Diesel

Hybrid

Chunky Diesel

Chunky Diesel

Chunky Diesel bred Ganja Rebel Seed Co. for Cresco Labs is a West Coast rarity with classic roots. This combo of Deep Chunk (a robust indica straight out of 1970) and the ever-popular Sour Diesel creates a pleasantly motivating strain with a clear-headed mental state. With massive trichome production and a terpene profile of skunk, chocolate-covered espresso beans, and diesel, Chunky Diesel is sure to please sativa-dominant aficionados. Chunky Diesel may also assist with depression, fatigue, nausea while concurrently improving mood.

Reviews

54

Show all

Avatar for ChicagoMedPatient
Member since 2016
Chunky Diesel is one of the best sativa-dominant hybrid strains in Illinois! Its strong diesel aroma blends with chocolatey undertones to create a smooth yet distinct flavor suitable for any palate. Although it's certainly sativa-leaning, its Deep Chunk lineage mitigates the mental stimulation ass...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for kyletuch
Member since 2016
Not sure why this is listed as strictly a Sativa and not a hybrid. Cresco labs brand of Chunky Diesel is the best Diesel I've ever smoked. It is by far one of my favorite strains OVERALL(and I've tried 100's of strains). It is the PERFECT relaxing after work smoke in my opinion. I feel alert and foc...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for TalibDwelli
Member since 2016
Chunky Diesel - you make me want to do the truffle shuffle. Cresco really knocked it out of the park with this one! Loving the combination of old-school genetics with the ever-popular Sour Diesel notes. The flower has a light green color with incredible resin density. Smells like someone dusted ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for staci27
Member since 2014
Omg!! This is amazing and the buds are so beautiful and dark purple with frosting on top! Like its been dusted by fairies! I mean its crazy glitter effect could still be seen in my vapor pen (b4 i stirred)! Great for day or night but if u need to go to bed early dont b surprised if u gt distracted. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for MiaGr
Member since 2018
$50 Cresco Yeltrah Chunky Diesel RSO 65.8% THCA 500 mg syringe 100 doses per 500mg syringe Incredibly sticky. Slight weed aroma. I didn’t get a 100 doses from the 500 mg syringe and I don’t think anyone anywhere will either ever. I got 5 doses. The few doses that I did get helped me relax f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Deep Chunk
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Chunky Diesel

Photos

User uploaded image of Chunky DieselUser uploaded image of Chunky DieselUser uploaded image of Chunky DieselUser uploaded image of Chunky Diesel
more
photos