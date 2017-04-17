ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
16 people reported 179 effects
Happy 112%
Relaxed 100%
Euphoric 75%
Focused 75%
Creative 68%
Stress 106%
Depression 62%
Insomnia 43%
Pain 43%
PTSD 25%
Dry mouth 31%
Anxious 12%
Headache 12%

Avatar for Milkshakegod69
Member since 2019
Amazing bud. Got a very fresh and lemony batch, smelled like fabulouso. Hit like nothing I've ever had before. Made me feel elated, ulifted, and relaxed. I felt concious and in control the entire time I was high.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for SoonerBorn
Member since 2019
Snagged a pre-roll of this strain for a wake and bake and I was not disappointed. It put a smile on my face within minutes of smoking. The flavors mixed very well with a light roast coffee. Will certainly look for this strain again. Found it today at Vertica in Norman.
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for FlArEd.MeerKaT
Member since 2019
It tastes very sweet and fruity at the onset, then turns into a savory skunk with vanilla accents. The scent is rotting tropical fruit and pungent, skunky earth. Great for daytime or evening usage.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for Bostonpro
Member since 2018
It’s wasn’t the hard hitting I was hoping for. It came on ok and the fizzled our faster then I am used too. My wife felt the same way. Will try it again but maybe smoke a little more the next time.
Avatar for LukeVylan
Member since 2019
Out of the five different strains we have been harvesting at Indian Trail Farms lately this one has the most distinct smell. Tropical but earthy. The seven footers that are flowering now have giant colas which still have three weeks to mature. I just smoked a few hits off a joint I rolled from a bud...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Medicinecanoe
Member since 2018
I think its creeper weed in the sense that the high changes. I got a little giggly and mentally energetic for about 30 min to an hr. then bam a slow moving full body and mind relaxation it wont make you sleep. but sleep under its spell comes super easy and heavy. only bad for me is I have EDS an...
Avatar for OIF1
Member since 2016
I dont know why leafly put this down as having anxiety as a side effect, as its just the opposite!
Avatar for SureSmokesAlot
Member since 2016
Great creeper ❤️d that the high started off slowly n had me couch locked for the foreseeable future👍🏻
