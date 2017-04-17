We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 112%
Relaxed 100%
Euphoric 75%
Focused 75%
Creative 68%
Stress 106%
Depression 62%
Insomnia 43%
Pain 43%
PTSD 25%
Dry mouth 31%
Anxious 12%
Headache 12%
Reviews
25
Milkshakegod69
Member since 2019
Amazing bud. Got a very fresh and lemony batch, smelled like fabulouso. Hit like nothing I've ever had before. Made me feel elated, ulifted, and relaxed. I felt concious and in control the entire time I was high.
Snagged a pre-roll of this strain for a wake and bake and I was not disappointed. It put a smile on my face within minutes of smoking. The flavors mixed very well with a light roast coffee. Will certainly look for this strain again. Found it today at Vertica in Norman.
Out of the five different strains we have been harvesting at Indian Trail Farms lately this one has the most distinct smell. Tropical but earthy. The seven footers that are flowering now have giant colas which still have three weeks to mature. I just smoked a few hits off a joint I rolled from a bud...
I think its creeper weed in the sense that the high changes. I got a little giggly and mentally energetic for about 30 min to an hr. then bam a slow moving full body and mind relaxation it wont make you sleep. but sleep under its spell comes super easy and heavy. only bad for me is I have EDS an...