Hybrid

4.5 26 reviews

Chupacabra

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Chupacabra

Chupacabra looks like a sativa and acts like an indica. With tall, bright green buds that fray into even brighter orange hairs, this wild strain reeks of its Golden Goat heritage. This strain, bred by Colorado Seed Inc., brings together Hawaiian Romulan’s mental stylings with Island Sweet Skunk’s brilliant tropical aroma, and is finally anchored by Gupta Kush. This 50/50 hybrid will leave your mind sizzling as you nestle into your favorite piece of furniture.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

16 people reported 179 effects
Happy 112%
Relaxed 100%
Euphoric 75%
Focused 75%
Creative 68%
Stress 106%
Depression 62%
Insomnia 43%
Pain 43%
PTSD 25%
Dry mouth 31%
Anxious 12%
Headache 12%

Reviews

26

Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Romulan
parent
Strain
Chupacabra

