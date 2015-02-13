We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Definitely a wonderful strain. Gives a nice, clear, clean, high - without weighing you down. Only downside was a VERY dry mouth. Otherwise I couldn't find any issue with it. The buds were nice sized, looked great, and had a nostalgic smell to them. Definitely recommend this one if you can find it.
I was definitely looking for a more giggly strain, but this one takes the cake! This made me feel very productive and energetic, but not hyper. Really focused me and actually made me want to get up and do stuff.