Cinderella's Dream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cinderella's Dream.

Effects

64 people reported 385 effects
Uplifted 56%
Energetic 50%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 50%
Relaxed 45%
Depression 25%
Stress 25%
Anxiety 18%
Lack of appetite 17%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

99

Avatar for Purpleice420
Member since 2018
very sweet flavor and stoney deffenitly recommend
Avatar for Cyberial
Member since 2019
Such a beautiful buzz, definitely a mood booster. Feel a deep relaxation while being wide awake and happy. Makes you feel so good, I would highly recommend if that's what you need.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Treeoflife85
Member since 2015
Definitely a wonderful strain. Gives a nice, clear, clean, high - without weighing you down. Only downside was a VERY dry mouth. Otherwise I couldn't find any issue with it. The buds were nice sized, looked great, and had a nostalgic smell to them. Definitely recommend this one if you can find it.
Photos

User uploaded image of Cinderella's Dream
User uploaded image of Cinderella's Dream
User uploaded image of Cinderella's Dream
User uploaded image of Cinderella's Dream
User uploaded image of Cinderella's Dream
User uploaded image of Cinderella's Dream
User uploaded image of Cinderella's Dream
Avatar for Lovelyone2824
Member since 2019
My absolute favorite. Its a go to for a euphoric relaxing high. Its pretty smooth to smoke, and best in smoke and edible form.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Dollarstorekush
Member since 2018
I was definitely looking for a more giggly strain, but this one takes the cake! This made me feel very productive and energetic, but not hyper. Really focused me and actually made me want to get up and do stuff.
CreativeEnergeticTinglyUplifted
Avatar for NuglasKushman
Member since 2017
Fairly social strain. Doesn’t give chronic red eye. No munchies, a rarity. Great overall.
