  3. Cinderella's Dream
Hybrid

4.4 100 reviews

Cinderella's Dream

aka Cindy's Dream

Calculated from 100 reviews

Cinderella's Dream

Cinderella’s Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Cinex and Blue Dream. Its flavor is a skunky mix of lemon and citrus flavors with subtle notes of sweet berry. The effects from Cinderella’s Dream come on fast with a powerful but clearheaded mix of cerebral activity that gives an energetic burst as stress dissipates. 

64 people reported 385 effects
Uplifted 56%
Energetic 50%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 50%
Relaxed 45%
Depression 25%
Stress 25%
Anxiety 18%
Lack of appetite 17%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Avatar for doobwalker
Member since 2015
"I know you, I walked with you once upon a dream..." I almost missed attending the ball with this pretty hybrid princess. She's not the Disney sort, though- this girl slides up to you with a knowing twinkle in her eye and a sly grin on her face. You know the look- You want her and she knows yo...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for IandI
Member since 2014
LOVE THIS STRAIN! I am a fan of both Cinex and Blue Dream, so when this hybrid came along, I was excited to try it. Sometimes, when two great strains are crossed, the new hybrid ends up being homogenized with the best standout qualities watered down. Not the case with Cinderella's Dream. It certainl...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for MomentsRush
Member since 2015
It was a seriously dream like experience. I was happy, relaxed, painfree, I am a heavy smoker yet this got me uplifted for over 7 hrs. Highly recommended for very experienced smokers only...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
Cinderella's Dream is a very happy high. It's like Blue Dream with a shot of espresso. 🍵☀ The only reason I'm not giving it 5 stars is that I think there are similar strains that do what Cindy's Dream does, only better. Dirty Girl is more uppy and tastes better, and Mean Misty is more clear headed...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Iwasnevergivenaname-1980
Member since 2017
Love this strain. Good for pain, but great for depression/ anxiety/PTSD/bipolar in my opinion. Very energetic but not overwhelming. I haven't been able to leave my bed for the past week really because of all of the health issues that I listed above, I vaped this strain and I rode my bicycle, got my ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Cinex
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Cinderella's Dream
Strain child
Princess’s Tiara
child

