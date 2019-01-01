ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cindy Le Pew

Cinderella 99 meets Mr. Nice’s G13 Skunk to create Cindy Le Pew by Gage Green Genetics. With two greats in the mix, this standout strain has both a great bag appeal and high yields. Expect tight, frosty buds with sweet, fruity, and skunky terpenes. Nice and balanced, Cindy Le Pew will keep you moving forward.

