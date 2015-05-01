We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
very easy to grow, wonderful citrus earthy taste, smooth smoke, dense rock hard buds. very potent. does wonders for back pain when consumed, nice mellow. numbing body high. will grow outdoors at higher elevations. Very nice!
this high times cannabis cup winner did not disappoint! in fact it lived up to the hype and continued to inflict damage. very potent. taste is phenomenal! the high is even better. Buds are flawless! light green with orange hairs and crystals all over the buds. dense fat buds. picked up an ounce of t...
Oh yeah! Will get you where you are going in a hurry! Not at all like Berry White! Very high resin!! I just took 3 big bowl hits! (.7 gram) and I am VERY high! Not a get up and go high but a kinda better hold on high! Very potent smell of 70's concert Mary Jane!
Tolerance got you down? Need some near-instantaneous elevation?
Take a gander at this princess. She comes on strong and fast, giving a nice lift to the mood, a quick grin to the corners of your mouth, and a solid buzz to take you through your day.
Very uplifting with considerable body effects as...