  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cindy White
  4. Reviews

Cindy White reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cindy White.

Effects

38 people reported 221 effects
Happy 55%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 50%
Relaxed 44%
Energetic 36%
Stress 21%
Anxiety 18%
Depression 18%
Pain 15%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 15%
Anxious 5%
Headache 5%

Reviews

52

Avatar for swflorida550
Member since 2017
Awesome strain havent tried the flower, However the concentrate is very very nice!!! Shout out to Grow Healthy In FL for carring this Strain
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for Samarciniak
Member since 2018
Available @ Grow Healthy as a Sativa strain. This does not appear to address medical needs
Avatar for jasminekush
Member since 2017
Not really impressed a nice high but doesn’t last long
Avatar for prestw
Member since 2017
very easy to grow, wonderful citrus earthy taste, smooth smoke, dense rock hard buds. very potent. does wonders for back pain when consumed, nice mellow. numbing body high. will grow outdoors at higher elevations. Very nice!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Photos

Avatar for backtoarms
Member since 2015
Love this strain. very euphoric and happy.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for bizzle785
Member since 2015
this high times cannabis cup winner did not disappoint! in fact it lived up to the hype and continued to inflict damage. very potent. taste is phenomenal! the high is even better. Buds are flawless! light green with orange hairs and crystals all over the buds. dense fat buds. picked up an ounce of t...
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for mrcantgetenough
Member since 2016
Oh yeah! Will get you where you are going in a hurry! Not at all like Berry White! Very high resin!! I just took 3 big bowl hits! (.7 gram) and I am VERY high! Not a get up and go high but a kinda better hold on high! Very potent smell of 70's concert Mary Jane!
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for defectata
Member since 2017
Tolerance got you down? Need some near-instantaneous elevation? Take a gander at this princess. She comes on strong and fast, giving a nice lift to the mood, a quick grin to the corners of your mouth, and a solid buzz to take you through your day. Very uplifting with considerable body effects as...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused