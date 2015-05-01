ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Cindy White
Hybrid

4.4 52 reviews

Cindy White

Cindy White

Cindy White is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Cinderella 88 and Princess with uplifting effects that are ushered in by an earthy, floral aroma. With a heavy resin potentially inherited from her lineage, Cindy White has a potency that won her 1st place in the 2015 High Times Cannabis Cup in the “People’s Choice” category.

38 people reported 221 effects
Happy 55%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 50%
Relaxed 44%
Energetic 36%
Stress 21%
Anxiety 18%
Depression 18%
Pain 15%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 15%
Anxious 5%
Headache 5%

52

