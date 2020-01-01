ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Citral Flo

Citral Flo crosses Sour Flo with Citral Skunk to produce a vigorous and lush plant that puts out large, soft nugs with red pistils and a bulbous flower shape. Its terpenes put out a funky cheese aroma that’s backed by sweet citrus and floral notes, making for a desirable yet skunky plant.

 

