Citral Flo crosses Sour Flo with Citral Skunk to produce a vigorous and lush plant that puts out large, soft nugs with red pistils and a bulbous flower shape. Its terpenes put out a funky cheese aroma that’s backed by sweet citrus and floral notes, making for a desirable yet skunky plant.