I tried this strain with a distillate cartridge so I am not sure how it would be as bud or a concentrate - keep that in mind while reading this review. Tastes fruity, more on the orange side. It's good at relieving generalized joint pain, I've noticed I haven't gotten a headache when I use this strain, and it puts me in a better, less anxious, more uplifted mood. It feels like an indica, as in you can feel it in your eyes and you feel more relaxed, but it doesn't make me sleepy. It doesn't seem to affect hunger.