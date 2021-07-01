Definitely pick up citrus, like lemon and lime in the taste. This strain is super uplifting for me. Just after just a couple of solid hits, this gives me a head shift that I could definitely get used to. Feelings of joy, sunshine, and bliss consume my brain. My chronic back pain at just 30 years old goes unnoticed, and I’m playing with my kids and cleaning house like a mad woman! Get this strain. You won’t regret it! Cannamom approved! Also, SELECT is the BEST for full natural terpenes!

