Citron reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Citron.
Citron strain effects
Citron strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
g........3
July 1, 2021
I love the color and consistency of this concentrate. Cheese and lemons, that’s all I have to say! I opened the jar to a terp pulp mixture that was quite enticing. The smell is nice and bright and it has unique cheesy, savory flavor. I enjoyed very pleasant afternoon high on this friend!
P........s
June 19, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
One of my top 5 strains. It works exactly as the Leafly review describes it. The word to remember is, "balanced." It's not too sedating and it's not too high, but all the other characteristics are high level without being over the top. If you feel like crap mentally and physically give it a try.
B........z
July 21, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Fire smoke
g........g
January 27, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
This an extremely uplifting strain. The experience results in a very clear-headed high.
B........x
February 11, 2021
Happy
Definitely pick up citrus, like lemon and lime in the taste. This strain is super uplifting for me. Just after just a couple of solid hits, this gives me a head shift that I could definitely get used to. Feelings of joy, sunshine, and bliss consume my brain. My chronic back pain at just 30 years old goes unnoticed, and I’m playing with my kids and cleaning house like a mad woman! Get this strain. You won’t regret it! Cannamom approved! Also, SELECT is the BEST for full natural terpenes!
a........z
May 26, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
great
D........3
July 1, 2021
Picked up this perdy little saucy concentrate. It has a great funky, earthy nose, citrus flavor and a pine finish. It was extremely smooth hold in my lungs, (next time Ill take a larger dab), and a chill, non-overbearing high. I really enjoyed it!
z........o
April 18, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
This strain is Super Snow Dawg. Citron is another Connecticut medical name. The transparency in this state is non existent. You should investigate actual THC levels in my state. I have had Headcracker at 40% THC 4% Terps. The name Indicol E and all medical bud or mass grown vs. what I grow for myself, obviously I’ll have mine. This strain is ok for a Ct Sativa.