Citrus Punch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Citrus Punch.

Reviews

26

Avatar for cbkoix
Member since 2019
one of my favourite strains. a third of a gram is enough to get me going. super chill happy time and it tastes really nice
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappy
Avatar for Kaiposdad
Member since 2019
Great for relieving stress and without feeling too cloudy. I felt positive, chatty and focused. Too much though and I felt a lot of body buzz and goofy. So go slow and enjoy!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Plantx16
Member since 2019
Citrus Punch is a sativa in every way. You almost need to tell your brain to calm down as the thoughts come fast and furious. You'll also get the overwhelming desire to be active in some way physically. This strain hits fast but strength leaves a little to be desired.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for windmillcrusader
Member since 2017
nice bounce mellow. but not zombie transforming good for beach hikes walk thru mall better when not over dried
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Avatar for Babygirl8833
Member since 2019
Pretty good strain! It gives me the motivation to keep moving and get stuff done! It’s a head high, body felt normal. I did notice some pain relief but mostly helped my anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for AlexTheStonerBitch
Member since 2019
Hit real quick.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Phobos308
Member since 2019
This is my go to whenever I see it available. Haven't been disappointed yet.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for shesnotthere
Member since 2019
Really didn’t have high expectations (punch/sorbet type strains are usually just ok)- was pleasantly surprised. Positive, uplifting, yet mellow. Would recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted