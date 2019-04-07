ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Citrus Rush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Citrus Rush.

Reviews

3

Avatar for kenniekan
Member since 2017
talkative, friendly, and still on-point mentally. perfect hybrid. this is my first review and i have smoked hundreds of strains lol this is how good i feel
feelings
FocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for flavorfirst90
Member since 2014
Intense tangerine flavor! More overwhelmingly flavorful than the best tangerines I have had in my life, not to mention the flavor lingers forever. The medication strikes me as sativa hybrid as it gets me smiling, talkative, and out in the sunshine. But too much can lead to a nap.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyTalkative
Avatar for Tallcan1
Member since 2018
After I stopped coughing my lungs out I felt a real frontal cortex buzz that spread out to my chest and tummy I just got done eating lunch but a candy bar sounds good right now, I had it in form of honeycomb concentrate and am still feeling good after an hour, no couch lock and I kinda wanna vacuum ...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
