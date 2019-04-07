Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Intense tangerine flavor! More overwhelmingly flavorful than the best tangerines I have had in my life, not to mention the flavor lingers forever. The medication strikes me as sativa hybrid as it gets me smiling, talkative, and out in the sunshine. But too much can lead to a nap.
After I stopped coughing my lungs out I felt a real frontal cortex buzz that spread out to my chest and tummy I just got done eating lunch but a candy bar sounds good right now, I had it in form of honeycomb concentrate and am still feeling good after an hour, no couch lock and I kinda wanna vacuum ...