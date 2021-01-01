Loading…

Citrus Samurai

Hybrid
Relaxed
Uplifted
Talkative
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Citrus Samurai is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Citrus Samurai - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Citrus Samurai effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 12 effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Similar to Citrus Samurai

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Citrus Samurai reviews2

Strain spotlight