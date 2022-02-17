Citrus Tsunami reviews
Citrus Tsunami strain effects
k........n
February 17, 2022
Creative
Happy
I love this strain! This is my 2nd time purchasing from Surterra, and I will add this to my 'must keep in stock' list. Taste: complex & yummy, very smooth citrus with a dash of pepper. Zero cough. Effects: immediately uplifted in my mind with a little boost of energy for creativity, and getting work done. Also helped my pesky nerve pain subside. Not too high, no racing thoughts, great balance!
b........9
October 6, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I LOVED this strain!! Relaxed,relieved pain,energetic,creative and just made you HAPPY!! The smell reminds you of an island with a citrus taste and even the after taste was fruity!! I haven’t been able to find it but I pray it makes a come back SOON!!
g........p
October 14, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
If I could marry a strain it would be this one
o........h
December 9, 2023
I want to start off with how it tastes... yellow starburst... helps with body pain. definitely munchies. definitely High...
d........1
January 21, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
The best strain I have ever experienced! Made ya happy pain and care free! PLEASE BRING IT BACK!! It helped more than otc medicines….. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
c........6
February 13, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
What a delightful strain! I'll buy this again if I ever see it.
B........E
June 19, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Great strain in effects, taste, and looks.
s........3
January 5, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
The live resin is amazing!The aroma is exactly what is described! I love the citrus/pear taste. It’s definitely more towards sativa because it gets you going!