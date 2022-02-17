I love this strain! This is my 2nd time purchasing from Surterra, and I will add this to my 'must keep in stock' list. Taste: complex & yummy, very smooth citrus with a dash of pepper. Zero cough. Effects: immediately uplifted in my mind with a little boost of energy for creativity, and getting work done. Also helped my pesky nerve pain subside. Not too high, no racing thoughts, great balance!