Clearwater Kush
Clearwater Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain bred by Portland, Oregon’s legendary Archive Seed Bank. Clearwater Kush—which Archive describes as a remix "of all things OG Kush"—is made by crossing two stellar strains: Florida OG and Face Off OG. If you're looking for a soothing strain that radiates notes of marshmallow and cream, Clearwater Kush may be the one for you.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Clearwater Kush strain reviews(1)
o........t
March 9, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
just got some of this this is very tasty got a good exhale taste little bit of earthy taste very smooth I recommend this to everyone