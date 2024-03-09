Clearwater Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain bred by Portland, Oregon’s legendary Archive Seed Bank. Clearwater Kush—which Archive describes as a remix "of all things OG Kush"—is made by crossing two stellar strains: Florida OG and Face Off OG. If you're looking for a soothing strain that radiates notes of marshmallow and cream, Clearwater Kush may be the one for you.