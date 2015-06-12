ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The story of Face Off OG begins in the late 1990s in California when Archive Seeds was gifted with the seeds of an exceptional OG Kush phenotype. This 70/30 indica-dominant hybrid shares its name with the 1997 movie in which Nicolas Cage and John Travolta literally swap faces (“I want to take his face…off!”), and the experience this strain has to offer could arguably be compared to losing your face. Dizzying euphoria goes straight to the head in an intensely psychoactive experience best reserved for veteran consumers. Its crushing full-body effects make this strain a great choice for consumers attending to physical discomfort or for relaxing on a lazy weekend.

934 reported effects from 90 people
Relaxed 81%
Euphoric 60%
Happy 56%
Sleepy 48%
Focused 28%
Dry mouth 35%
Dizzy 15%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 3%

I am an experienced cannabis user, ( age...59. years smoking,...44). I have tried to smoke and grow only the finest marijuana available. I say these things so the reader may know my background, and trust my perspective; Face Off Og. may be the most powerful, (all around body and head), cannabis ...
This is a killer strain. Strong on every level , giving me a fantastic experience all around. It was slow to kick in, but once it did, I was up...up...and away. Strong Indica body high, with some trippy effects. Had along going on with sensations in my head. Similar to what I get when I smoke H...
This smoke definitely lives up to the name and is not for lightweights. It has a excellent head high that is relaxing and perfect to wind down on after a long day without instantly knocking you out. The nice heavy body high is perfect for major pain relief. This is most definitely a chill out and...
oh my gawwwwdddddddd..............
I can't feel my face.... and I love it
OG Kush
Face Off OG
Face Off Bx2
Fruit Loop OG
