This flavor gave me a euphoric high. it gave me energy and creativity. The smell that clockwork gives off when you break open a nug and get your nose really in there, is one of lemon and orange, not a real overpowering smell, but it's there. All around, awesome stuff. The most orange strand I've eve...
This strain is incredibly potent. I've smoked weed for years and this strain is one of the strongest highs I've had, instant head and body high, gives quite bad munchies, very relaxing high, the taste is one of the best flavours I've had from flower, the flavour is very orangey and citrusy, the smel...