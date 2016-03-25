ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Clockwork Orange
  4. Reviews

Clockwork Orange reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Clockwork Orange.

Reviews

3

Avatar for Lumly13
Member since 2019
So of the best weed I have ever smoked
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for sullivan2562
Member since 2017
This flavor gave me a euphoric high. it gave me energy and creativity. The smell that clockwork gives off when you break open a nug and get your nose really in there, is one of lemon and orange, not a real overpowering smell, but it's there. All around, awesome stuff. The most orange strand I've eve...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for smoke4daze
Member since 2017
This strain is incredibly potent. I've smoked weed for years and this strain is one of the strongest highs I've had, instant head and body high, gives quite bad munchies, very relaxing high, the taste is one of the best flavours I've had from flower, the flavour is very orangey and citrusy, the smel...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Clockwork OrangeUser uploaded image of Clockwork OrangeUser uploaded image of Clockwork Orange