t........n
December 10, 2023
great strain, very energizing
e........s
March 13, 2024
Relaxed
Hey guys , not an expert review , just some effects + my opinion on this sort 😌 So , I vaporised Cochino ( can’t really say how to pronounce it correctly 😁 ) , using vape JungleBoys Was really impressed , how chill I felt after few puffs , really interesting taste , u may see flavours I marked below 👇 I would recommend this strain to everyone , who just wanna visualise information around u , to feel like time - stopped , super relaxed 🥰 And remember , guys and girls :) , stay safe , happy and green 🌿🍃