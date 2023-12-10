Hey guys , not an expert review , just some effects + my opinion on this sort 😌 So , I vaporised Cochino ( can’t really say how to pronounce it correctly 😁 ) , using vape JungleBoys Was really impressed , how chill I felt after few puffs , really interesting taste , u may see flavours I marked below 👇 I would recommend this strain to everyone , who just wanna visualise information around u , to feel like time - stopped , super relaxed 🥰 And remember , guys and girls :) , stay safe , happy and green 🌿🍃