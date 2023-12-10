Cochino
Cochino is a hybrid weed strain that is a genetic cross between Motorbreath and Mike Larry. This strain is recognized for its unique characteristics and effects. Cochino typically features a THC content ranging from 25% to 30%, making it a suitable choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency offers a balanced and approachable experience. This strain is ideal for enhancing mood, promoting creativity, and providing an overall sense of well-being. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cochino when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Its balanced genetics make it suitable for a range of therapeutic uses. Bred by Jungle Boys, Cochino’s flavors and dominant terpenes are not available. The average price of Cochino typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. Cochino is the strain for those seeking a well-rounded and mood-enhancing cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience Cochino, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.
Cochino strain effects
