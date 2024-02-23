Cocoa Bomba reviews
Cocoa Bomba strain effects
a........m
February 23, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
Noticeable head high. Body is barely affected, you feel energetic and motivated to do something or play a game. Smokes nice, has a cocoa-like hint of flavor. Burns the throat, and the end of smoking is spicy and less tasty.
c........0
Yesterday
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
( BAM) the body and mind dispensary company is the one I tried with. It was shatter wax and took two dabs and I’m a very high tolerance user and I’m feeling pretty good! I can never never get 9/10 or 10/10 because I smoke a few times a day my tolerance is high but I’m a good 7.5 atm. The feeling is nice, you feel it in the face/head lol but it’s a chill feelings good to watch TV or especially binge on your phone and get brain dead from the societies memes and apps lol. Lastly the only down side which isn’t gonna affect my reading at all it’s just that your nose almost slightly feeling stuffy it’s an odd feelings but very slight and easy for me to ignore. I really like this strain. If Leafly let me do 4.5 stars that’s what I would do. The taste as well, it tastes better then most wax’s BUT shatter normally no matter what tastes like weed but this definitely downed it quite a bit and I would say it tasted better than most, but I never got that sweet taste that everybody else got because it’s not bud (I used to rig)
N........4
May 19, 2023
Focused
Happy
Has a good smoke to it kinda dry nugs and small nugs popcorn nugs to be exact the high is nice tho just takes a minute to sink in
K........n
July 23, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
It hits fast and hits smoothly, good taste and enjoyable high, giggly and soft.
b........1
July 12, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Dizzy
solid hybrid strain with a nice head high. just enough indica to feel relaxed and calm, with enough sativa to stay productive and happy. smoking with a friend left us a little giggly.