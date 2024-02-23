( BAM) the body and mind dispensary company is the one I tried with. It was shatter wax and took two dabs and I’m a very high tolerance user and I’m feeling pretty good! I can never never get 9/10 or 10/10 because I smoke a few times a day my tolerance is high but I’m a good 7.5 atm. The feeling is nice, you feel it in the face/head lol but it’s a chill feelings good to watch TV or especially binge on your phone and get brain dead from the societies memes and apps lol. Lastly the only down side which isn’t gonna affect my reading at all it’s just that your nose almost slightly feeling stuffy it’s an odd feelings but very slight and easy for me to ignore. I really like this strain. If Leafly let me do 4.5 stars that’s what I would do. The taste as well, it tastes better then most wax’s BUT shatter normally no matter what tastes like weed but this definitely downed it quite a bit and I would say it tasted better than most, but I never got that sweet taste that everybody else got because it’s not bud (I used to rig)