Hybrid

A Blueberry cross from DJ Short, Cocoa Kush takes a female Blueberry Sativa and an original DJ Short Blueberry male to create a structurally kush hybrid that produces elongated buds with swollen violet calyx flowers that come coated in clear trichomes. The flavor profile of the strain is complicated with nutty, licorice, chocolate notes followed by a creamy, floral, fruity background that lends heavily to this strains top-shelf qualities. The strain is potent with a thick smoke that can sometimes take your breath away before leaving you in a dreamy bliss. 

 

Lineage

Strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Strain
Cocoa Kush