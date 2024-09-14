Coconut Cream reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Coconut Cream.
Coconut Cream reviews
September 14, 2024
Really tasty. Slows things down and creates a strong sense of calm (not always a given for me even with indicas). Going to take a nap!
3 days ago
This was my first time smoking this strain. The experience was unbelievable. Probably the best I've smoked actually in quite sometime and I've been smoking for over 40 years. I would definitely recommend it for anyone just looking for a great high
Today
Very unique smell. Very unique look. I’m always looking for strains that offer something more than just a THC percentage and this strain definitely delivers that. After a few minutes of smoking relaxation washes over me and whatever was bothering me has gone away and I can just relax. Highly recommended.