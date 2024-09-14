stock photo similar to Coconut Cream
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
Coconut Cream
Coconut Cream is an indica-dominant weed strain released by the NY-based Nanticoke, and made from a genetic cross of LA Kush Cake x Coco Milk. Expect heavy fumes of sweet vanilla cream, a touch of earthy chocolate, and a tangy diesel twist. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coconut Cream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Coconut CreamOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Coconut Cream strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Coconut Cream products near you
Similar to Coconut Cream near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Coconut Cream strain reviews4
Read all reviews
C........l
September 14, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
o........8
3 days ago
Energetic
Focused
Happy
a........c
Today
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed