HybridTHC 30%CBD

Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream is an indica-dominant weed strain released by the NY-based Nanticoke, and made from a genetic cross of LA Kush Cake x Coco Milk. Expect heavy fumes of sweet vanilla cream, a touch of earthy chocolate, and a tangy diesel twist. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coconut Cream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Coconut Cream strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Uplifted

Coconut Cream strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Coconut Cream strain reviews4

September 14, 2024
Really tasty. Slows things down and creates a strong sense of calm (not always a given for me even with indicas). Going to take a nap!
3 days ago
This was my first time smoking this strain. The experience was unbelievable. Probably the best I've smoked actually in quite sometime and I've been smoking for over 40 years. I would definitely recommend it for anyone just looking for a great high
Today
Very unique smell. Very unique look. I’m always looking for strains that offer something more than just a THC percentage and this strain definitely delivers that. After a few minutes of smoking relaxation washes over me and whatever was bothering me has gone away and I can just relax. Highly recommended.
Coconut Cream strain genetics