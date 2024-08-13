I bought 4g of this strain, I first saw it on twitter and just the name convinced me that I had to try it. When I first saw my 4g I was very excited to see some big nugs with amazing green color and a little bit of orange. The smell was also amazing, I would describe it as 60% flower stink and 40% almonds. I decided to roll a 0.7g joint with some strawberry flavor papers because in Mexico there is a drink that mixes Strawberries and Horchata water, thought it would be a good combo. The taste is amazing, I would definitely say that you can taste the coconut, also some almond notes and a little bit of cinnamon. (In combo with the papers the flavor was a bit sweeter, still very good) I had an amazing trip. At the beginning it was very smooth and in about 15 minutes you get to the peak of the trip. Didn’t got any anxious, but I could feel my mouth very dry. This strain is perfect for Long Beach days or chilling in the couch to watch a movie. Also after smoking it my gf told me that I smelled just like coconut oil