Coconut Horchata reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Coconut Horchata.

write a review

Coconut Horchata strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Creative

Coconut Horchata strain helps with

Coconut Horchata reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
August 13, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I bought 4g of this strain, I first saw it on twitter and just the name convinced me that I had to try it. When I first saw my 4g I was very excited to see some big nugs with amazing green color and a little bit of orange. The smell was also amazing, I would describe it as 60% flower stink and 40% almonds. I decided to roll a 0.7g joint with some strawberry flavor papers because in Mexico there is a drink that mixes Strawberries and Horchata water, thought it would be a good combo. The taste is amazing, I would definitely say that you can taste the coconut, also some almond notes and a little bit of cinnamon. (In combo with the papers the flavor was a bit sweeter, still very good) I had an amazing trip. At the beginning it was very smooth and in about 15 minutes you get to the peak of the trip. Didn’t got any anxious, but I could feel my mouth very dry. This strain is perfect for Long Beach days or chilling in the couch to watch a movie. Also after smoking it my gf told me that I smelled just like coconut oil
3 people found this helpful
July 31, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
I’m not much of an expert on percentages, tones, or hints of this and that. But what I do know is that this is an amazing strain of weed. It has such a smoothness to it, yet it’ll knock your socks off. Highly recommend.
2 people found this helpful
November 6, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I got a 1g Cold Fire cart of this coconut horchata and ts smacks the high off of it is so clear one hit even when i was already high took me to a whole new high. Flavor wise it’s a smooth mainly coconut flavor with more of a hint of horchata. Such a good smoke definitely would recommend to try this if you can.
September 30, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I took 2 good hits and it knocked my socks off. Definitely a great strain..

Buy strains with similar effects to Coconut Horchata

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...