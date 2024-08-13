stock photo similar to Coconut Horchata
Indica

Coconut Horchata

Coconut Horchata is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Dubz Garden from undisclosed genetics, but it bears a strong resemblance to Horchata. Coconut Horchata has the soothing indica effect of a long day at the beach with a cacophony of flavors that run the gamut from tropical and sweet vanilla to chemical to minty fuel. These buds are bursting with white trichomes over deep purple and green leaves. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coconut Horchata, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Coconut Horchata strain reviews

August 13, 2024
I bought 4g of this strain, I first saw it on twitter and just the name convinced me that I had to try it. When I first saw my 4g I was very excited to see some big nugs with amazing green color and a little bit of orange. The smell was also amazing, I would describe it as 60% flower stink and 40% almonds. I decided to roll a 0.7g joint with some strawberry flavor papers because in Mexico there is a drink that mixes Strawberries and Horchata water, thought it would be a good combo. The taste is amazing, I would definitely say that you can taste the coconut, also some almond notes and a little bit of cinnamon. (In combo with the papers the flavor was a bit sweeter, still very good) I had an amazing trip. At the beginning it was very smooth and in about 15 minutes you get to the peak of the trip. Didn’t got any anxious, but I could feel my mouth very dry. This strain is perfect for Long Beach days or chilling in the couch to watch a movie. Also after smoking it my gf told me that I smelled just like coconut oil
3 people found this helpful
July 31, 2024
I’m not much of an expert on percentages, tones, or hints of this and that. But what I do know is that this is an amazing strain of weed. It has such a smoothness to it, yet it’ll knock your socks off. Highly recommend.
2 people found this helpful
November 6, 2024
I got a 1g Cold Fire cart of this coconut horchata and ts smacks the high off of it is so clear one hit even when i was already high took me to a whole new high. Flavor wise it’s a smooth mainly coconut flavor with more of a hint of horchata. Such a good smoke definitely would recommend to try this if you can.
Read all reviews

