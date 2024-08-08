Coconut Milk reviews
Coconut Milk strain effects
Coconut Milk strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
k........7
August 8, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain is very delicious. It has a little sweetness to it with an earthy, woody, sagey, smell to it. It’s all very subtle. I will say this is definitely In my top five favorite strains.
t........y
September 22, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
One of my fav buds! If you love that earthly purple taste and a high that you can function on, this is for you!
p........8
October 16, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
I love this strain got me feeling good asf
h........5
October 7, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I just tried this one taste a lot like cereal milk because it is from that strain but the vanilla is kind of there but not really taste more like Woody For sample Mac one has more flavor vanilla with a bit of a butter it's a bit better but this one is OK flavor is it is a cough I've noticed it's a strong diesel flavor to