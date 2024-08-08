stock photo similar to Coconut Milk
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
Coconut Milk
Coconut Milk is a hybrid weed strain bred by Stash Mountain and made from a genetic cross of Cereal Milk x (Jungle Cake x GMO). Think creamy coconut milk with noxious diesel fumes in the nose and on the palate. Coconut Milk is a chiller strain with relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coconut Milk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Coconut Milk strain effects
Coconut Milk strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
Coconut Milk strain reviews4
k........7
August 8, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
t........y
September 22, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
p........8
October 16, 2024
Aroused
Hungry