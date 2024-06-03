Code Red reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Code Red.
Code Red strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Code Red strain helps with
- 61% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Code Red reviews
B........1
June 3, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Very tasty cartridge from Mfused brand Makes me feel good. I feel calm, clear headed and content. Feels like I can smoke this whenever. Nice high. I enjoyed riding my bike at sunset earlier. It’s supposedly an indica but I feel pretty good with no indica type feeling of slump or tiredness. Definitely an any time of day smoke for me
r........8
November 7, 2023
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
I had code red #3 and it's good for relaxing and body pain. Mine was 28.52%. Might wanna have something to drink and munch on soon after smoking.
m........k
August 27, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Definitely munchy but also pretty outgoing, energetic, and focused. All while being pretty relaxed.
C........3
January 13, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Great flavor and instant buzz recommend for everyday users who use for mental illness or just chronic smokers in general heavy sativa feel
e........1
June 11, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Uplifted
this flower burns perfect and makes u feel nice and happy, talkative, and maybe even energetic! Sometimes i taste strawberry, sometimes i taste citrus, and sometimes i even taste diesel so I guess it varies.
f........7
May 26, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
Dry mouth
It’s slight decent… not super up and not a downer. Middle of the road type of loud. That being said I enjoyed it had me glued to my tv screen watching anime lol
T........r
February 8, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Code Red - Exoticgenetic Scotty2hotty × Red runts Candy // citrus // stone fruity Relax + high and smooth torque + smiley + fresh Our proudly present #jokerbuds747
r........5
June 20, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Great strain