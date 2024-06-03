Code Red
Code Red
CdR
Hybrid
Giggly
Focused
Happy
Pineapple
Tropical
Diesel
Code Red effects are mostly energizing.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Code RedOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Code Red strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Code Red strain helps with
- 61% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Code Red products near you
Similar to Code Red near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Code Red strain reviews(14)
Read all reviews
B........1
June 3, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Very tasty cartridge from Mfused brand Makes me feel good. I feel calm, clear headed and content. Feels like I can smoke this whenever. Nice high. I enjoyed riding my bike at sunset earlier. It’s supposedly an indica but I feel pretty good with no indica type feeling of slump or tiredness. Definitely an any time of day smoke for me
r........8
November 7, 2023
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
I had code red #3 and it's good for relaxing and body pain. Mine was 28.52%. Might wanna have something to drink and munch on soon after smoking.
m........k
August 27, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Definitely munchy but also pretty outgoing, energetic, and focused. All while being pretty relaxed.