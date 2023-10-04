I am a 25 year seasoned smoker and I so very rarely leave a review for a strain I try out. I was very impressed with the flower itself twenty twenty co) it was grown and peppery taken care of after harvest. The taste was so perfect! It reminded me of some old school super skinny and piney mega funk that expanded like it should. So many good strains out there that just don’t expand and make you cough with a full flavor experience from inhale to minutes after exhale. It centered me and I was back to laughing being positive and my perspective went exactly where it needs to be seeing the truly important r things in life and remembering it’s not alll that bad it’s so amazing that we get to experience the things we are blessed to enjoy with others and with outspends and our all so impressive epiphany moments we all have and the understanding, clarity, and validation factors we get to come to understand. Love and forgive with all energy and one will never have to worry about it their own life will turn out as this is the only way it surely will