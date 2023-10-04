Coffee Creamer reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Coffee Creamer.
Coffee Creamer strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Coffee Creamer strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Coffee Creamer reviews
k........j
October 4, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
dude... one dab of this (from a person who has been smoking weed for 15 years and taking concentrate since 2015) is enough to put me at an 8/10 high almost instantly. it feel spectacular. thanks Nature's Grace Welness for creating a great product! would buy again!
l........a
August 30, 2023
Naw , Coffee creamer that I know of thst is from Seed Junky genetics is Kush mints #11 x Zkittlez. This is the only one I’ve seen anyone growing and the only one I know of so I’m not sure what they’re talking about with his blue dream cookies and cream cross. Either way pretty good Sherine above average. I just mainly wanted to comment on the genetics
a........1
January 29, 2025
Energetic
Happy
Wow. I was on a long drive with my business partner and he is daily smoker. I just started smoking again after 5 year break due to random UAs I had at prior job. Anyway I wanted something balanced and lady in Chicago dispensary sold me this. I told her that I just started using cannabis after long break. I pack a small bowl took 3 average hits. My buddy finished it. After 1 minute dude couldn't drive straight and he smokes moonrocks daily. I was surprised because his tolerance is crazy. I was so happy and didn't realize how blazed I was until we stopped at gas station. I loved it. It made me motivated and happy. I've had a stressful winter and this made everything better.
i........7
January 13, 2024
Euphoric
Uplifted
Anxious
Dizzy
it smells like summer. it's soft through the Budsy Water Bottle Bong. Am I stoned . yes. but not in your typical way. it's like a head high with a intense body high. if you're looking for a weed to sleep with this isn't it. It smells soft but once burned it's loud to the point you can taste the smell. I got 7gs of shake and it's pleasant thus far
a........7
September 22, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
The flavor of this strain is one of the best I've had!
a........8
October 11, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
I am a 25 year seasoned smoker and I so very rarely leave a review for a strain I try out. I was very impressed with the flower itself twenty twenty co) it was grown and peppery taken care of after harvest. The taste was so perfect! It reminded me of some old school super skinny and piney mega funk that expanded like it should. So many good strains out there that just don’t expand and make you cough with a full flavor experience from inhale to minutes after exhale. It centered me and I was back to laughing being positive and my perspective went exactly where it needs to be seeing the truly important r things in life and remembering it’s not alll that bad it’s so amazing that we get to experience the things we are blessed to enjoy with others and with outspends and our all so impressive epiphany moments we all have and the understanding, clarity, and validation factors we get to come to understand. Love and forgive with all energy and one will never have to worry about it their own life will turn out as this is the only way it surely will
w........3
November 3, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
This is great medical cannabis, one of my favorite go to strains. That Columbian G roots, you can never go wrong... 🔥
e........r
February 15, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Delicious and softening.