Coffee Creamer is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookies and Cream and Colombian Gold. This strain is a balanced hybrid, blending qualities from both its indica and sativa parent strains. Coffee Creamer is composed of approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, resulting in a versatile and enjoyable cannabis experience. Coffee Creamer takes the creamy and sweet attributes of Cookies and Cream and combines them with the uplifting and energetic qualities of Colombian Gold. With a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 24%, this strain caters to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a moderate to high level of potency. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Coffee Creamer include a mix of euphoria and relaxation. Users often report feeling creatively inspired and focused, along with a gentle body sensation that promotes a sense of well-being. This balanced high makes Coffee Creamer suitable for various activities and times of the day. Medical marijuana patients often choose Coffee Creamer to address symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, depression, and fatigue. The strain's mood-enhancing effects can help alleviate emotional distress, while its potential invigoration may counteract feelings of tiredness. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Coffee Creamer features a flavor profile that combines the sweet and cookie-like notes from its Cookies and Cream lineage with the earthy and herbal undertones of Colombian Gold. This fusion of flavors adds complexity to the overall experience of consuming Coffee Creamer. The dominant terpene found in Coffee Creamer is likely to be limonene, contributing to its potential mood-enhancing effects and citrusy aroma. The average price of Coffee Creamer can vary depending on location and dispensary, but it typically falls within the mid to higher price range. Coffee Creamer's balanced effects, intricate flavor profile, and potential therapeutic benefits have established it as a notable hybrid strain in the cannabis community. If you've had the opportunity to consume Coffee Creamer, consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.