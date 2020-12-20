Coffee Ice Cream reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Coffee Ice Cream.
Coffee Ice Cream effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
4 people reported 28 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
75% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Insomnia
75% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
75% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
75% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression