Cognac OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cognac OG.
Cognac OG strain effects
Cognac OG strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
March 1, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
This strain is good but not amazing. The strain does offer a very balanced hybrid feeling. I would most likely smoke this for it’s very even relaxation it brings on . 4 out of 5 would recommend.
April 7, 2021
it's better than any of the hash for fifty dollars a half gram or this Hennessy OG for fourty a gram