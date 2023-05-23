Cold Snap reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cold Snap.
Cold Snap strain effects
Cold Snap strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
x........r
May 23, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
This one right here. Takes the words out of my mouth everytime. A unique feeling of stillness. Haven’t heard or seen of it anywhere since I smoked it a few months back. Would recommend for anxiety / stress. Totally carefree, but quiet. Feels like an empty diner.
j........n
May 2, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
A very well balanced bud. Will not make you feel too sedated, nor stimulated. Food, love and chillin come natural. The best smell of all top shelf 2021
h........y
July 15, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Got a preroll of Cold Snap from my local dispo. This strain is heavy hitter for some. I really enjoy the relaxation my body feels after Cold Snap. It’s perfect after a long day at work!
m........e
January 10, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
I’m a relatively new cannabis user and this is the first strain I’ve tried that i’ve really loved. My skin felt hypersensitive and tingly, and it definitely made me more aroused than normal, but also really giggly and happy :)
a........0
March 9, 2022
It looked and pretty and had an ice cream like smell. Very tasty
n........n
August 28, 2022
Aroused
Giggly
Great smelling bud with even better appearance.. This strain had my girlfriend and I giggling and seriously aroused. Def a great strain to enjoy with the significant other.
T........3
September 17, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
One of the best strains of flower I have had. I mean it, and I have had a ton of different strains, if you Suffer from Anxiety and want to get things done this is the sativa for you, making everything humorous and your day to be filled with joy
s........b
February 11, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Got this amazing strain at 14er Boulder Co. It tastes wonderful amazing terpene profile