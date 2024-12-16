Collie Walker reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Collie Walker.

write a review

Collie Walker strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Creative

Collie Walker strain flavors

Loading...

Earthy

Loading...

Flowery

Collie Walker strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Collie Walker reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
Yesterday
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
collie walker is very nice and relaxing, it makes my tired legs feel much better after being on my feet at work all day. highly reccomend
August 17, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
as a cancer survivor it is the only strain that helps with stomach issues and only strain that helps me with nasua to me it is the best strain to take care of everything I need it to and I have rhemiatuoid arthritis it works 100 percent for that and useing dabs as no flower is aviable is awesome when I use flower I am totally off nasua meds and stomach meds hope flower comes back best strain ever I am 65 years old it also has a good head high I am a daily smoker and have a high tolerance colliewalker still delivers

Buy strains with similar effects to Collie Walker

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...