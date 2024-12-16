stock photo similar to Collie Walker
Hybrid

Collie Walker

Collie Walker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and Northern Lights. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, providing a balanced and versatile cannabis experience. Collie Walker is highly regarded for its exceptional potency and rich terpene profile. Collie Walker boasts an impressive THC content that typically ranges from 22% to 28%, making this strain more suitable for experienced cannabis consumers who can appreciate its robust effects. It is known to deliver a euphoric and uplifting high, followed by a deep sense of relaxation. This makes Collie Walker a great choice for users seeking both mental stimulation and physical tranquility. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Collie Walker to alleviate symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and stress. Its well-rounded effects can provide relief for a variety of conditions, making it a valuable option in the medical cannabis world. Collie Walker features flavors like diesel, pine, and hints of citrus, creating a complex and enjoyable taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its soothing and calming properties. The average price of Collie Walker typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, reflecting its higher THC content and premium quality. This strain's potency and effects make it a sought-after choice for those looking to experience the full spectrum of cannabis experiences. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Collie Walker, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this exceptional hybrid strain.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Collie Walker

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Collie Walker strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Creative

Collie Walker strain flavors

Loading...

Earthy

Loading...

Flowery

Collie Walker strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Collie Walker products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Collie Walker near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Collie Walker strain reviews2

Yesterday
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
collie walker is very nice and relaxing, it makes my tired legs feel much better after being on my feet at work all day. highly reccomend
August 17, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
as a cancer survivor it is the only strain that helps with stomach issues and only strain that helps me with nasua to me it is the best strain to take care of everything I need it to and I have rhemiatuoid arthritis it works 100 percent for that and useing dabs as no flower is aviable is awesome when I use flower I am totally off nasua meds and stomach meds hope flower comes back best strain ever I am 65 years old it also has a good head high I am a daily smoker and have a high tolerance colliewalker still delivers
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Collie Walker strain genetics