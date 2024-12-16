as a cancer survivor it is the only strain that helps with stomach issues and only strain that helps me with nasua to me it is the best strain to take care of everything I need it to and I have rhemiatuoid arthritis it works 100 percent for that and useing dabs as no flower is aviable is awesome when I use flower I am totally off nasua meds and stomach meds hope flower comes back best strain ever I am 65 years old it also has a good head high I am a daily smoker and have a high tolerance colliewalker still delivers