This strain is quite unique it has a incredible strong amount of terpenes compared to most other strains I've smoked. Very mixed taste of like lemon lime and grape fruit. I had been feeling extremely depressed and angry the past week smoking blue Berry Indica which doesn't do it for me then when my colombian jack dried literally 1 toke and I instantly felt that horrible depression leave my head. Even though my tolerance is crazy high I still get that anti depression relief and right now I feel abit speedy in the fingers typing this lol. My heart is racing abit to so I need to slow down on the cones I smoked maybe 6 bowls :( really 5 star though I like this more the sour diesel and Tutankhamen. This would be abit better with less heart raceyness but it's probably due to smoking large amounts. My god terpene level 10 out of 10 in strength it coats the whole Inside of the mouth with the terps it actually gets abit to strong in the terps after 6 bowls.