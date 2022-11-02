Colombian Jack
Colombian Jack
CJa
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Creative
Lemon
Mint
Earthy
Colombian Jack effects are mostly energizing.
Colombian Jack strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Colombian Jack strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Colombian Jack strain reviews(5)
a........2
November 2, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
This strain is quite unique it has a incredible strong amount of terpenes compared to most other strains I've smoked. Very mixed taste of like lemon lime and grape fruit. I had been feeling extremely depressed and angry the past week smoking blue Berry Indica which doesn't do it for me then when my colombian jack dried literally 1 toke and I instantly felt that horrible depression leave my head. Even though my tolerance is crazy high I still get that anti depression relief and right now I feel abit speedy in the fingers typing this lol. My heart is racing abit to so I need to slow down on the cones I smoked maybe 6 bowls :( really 5 star though I like this more the sour diesel and Tutankhamen. This would be abit better with less heart raceyness but it's probably due to smoking large amounts. My god terpene level 10 out of 10 in strength it coats the whole Inside of the mouth with the terps it actually gets abit to strong in the terps after 6 bowls.
B........s
November 28, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
First time trying this strain. Citrus flavors. Head is a little cloudy. I woke up with every muscle and joint aching, but after smoking I was able to go for a half hour walk - and it felt like no time had passed. Definitely gives me extreme focus. I’d definitely try this strain again if I needed to assemble something.
z........9
April 26, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Uplifted
ove tried to one in the carts if I hit it to hard or I'm alone I get in my head and get paranoid. otherwise it worked great