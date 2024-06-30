Colonel Crunch reviews
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Multiple sclerosis
s........5
June 30, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
This is what I can call, a great day off. I'm feeling a sense of clarity, relaxed just enough to still be able to pay attention to whatever. Not sleepy. No munchies or dry mouth. Not too talkative or giddy. A little pie eyed. Perfect for a day outdoors.